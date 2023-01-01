Advertise With Us
Emergency Communications Center flooded with calls over holiday weekend

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From December 23-26, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Telecommunications answered more than 1,500 911 calls.

There was a 45% increase in workload compared to what first responders dealt with at the same time last year.

“A lot of those calls were related to the storm. We had 65 calls dispatched for burst pipes, trees down lines down. We had 46 calls dispatched for motor vehicle collisions, and 19 dispatch for structure fires, chimney fires in the lake,” ECC Director of Support Services Josh Powell said.

Holidays or not, first responders say they are always available to help.

“We often see a slight reduction in call volume on holidays. I think perhaps with fewer people commuting, there’s less motor vehicle collisions, and it really depends on the year, though in this case, it coincided with the winter storm,” Powell said.

In total, 1,766 dispatched police, fire and EMS incidents were reported.

“In instances like this weekend, we will often have additional people in the building answering the phone as well, simply because when you’re receiving up to 80 calls an hour at one point that’s too many for one person to handle,” Powell said. “Have an emergency kit. it’s good to have a flashlight, drinking water, non-perishable food, those kinds of things with you in case you find yourself in a situation where you can’t access the things you normally have access to. It’s also good to plan ahead and be prepared to know if you have to evacuate or seek shelter. "

The ECC wants to remind people to stay aware of the weather and sign up to receive weather and emergency alerts on its website.

