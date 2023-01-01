Annual Blessing of the Animals event held

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The ninth annual Blessing of the Animals event was held at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

People brought their dogs, as well as pictures of cats, cows, lizards, parakeets, and any other pets to be blessed.

The event had tables with treats and snacks as well as a memorial for pets who passed away in the past year.

“It’s a beautiful way to kick off the year and to honor the most important members of our families which don’t have opposable thumbs, and just kick off the year relating and strengthening the bond that we have with our pets,” United Church of Christ Reverend Kriste Barner said.

The reverend did a general blessing for pets and owners as well as individual blessings for each pet.

