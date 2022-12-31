Wet End to 2022, Dry and Mild Start to 2023
More Like Spring
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain will be on the increase on this New Year’s Eve. The rain will exit by midnight!
Sunshine returns New Year’s Day, Sunday. Along with a warming trend that will last through mid-next week!
A stronger cold front arrives by Wednesday. This will give the region showers and even a thunderstorm risk.
Trending cooler by the end of next week and the first full weekend of January.
Saturday: Rainy with areas of fog. Highs in the 50s.
Saturday night: After a rainy evening, the steady rain is gone by midnight. Areas of fog with lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Near calm wind.
Sunday night: Mainly clear sky with areas of fog. Lows near 40 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain shower chance by night. Lows milder in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Showers and even a thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mild mid to upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday: Drying and partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Back to near average. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.