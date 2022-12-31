Advertise With Us
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County

House fire on Barterbrook Rd.
House fire on Barterbrook Rd.(Staunton Fire and Rescue)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were called to a house fire just outside of Staunton’s city limits around 5:45 Saturday morning.

When crews arrived to the 1400 block of Barterbrook Road, the two people living in the home had gotten out. They were both taken to Augusta Health for evaluation.

Augusta County Fire Chief, Greg Schacht, said one person had smoke inhalation and the other had a burn injury. No firefighters were injured.

Chief Schacht said it appeared the fire started in the living room of the home from an electric heater. The home was described as moderately damaged.

The two people are not able to live there right now due to the damage. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family during this time.

Augusta County Fire-Rescue, Swoope Volunteer Fire Company, Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department, and Staunton Fire and Rescue all helped out on the scene.

