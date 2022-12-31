Mild but Wet End to the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A low pressure system will bring increased cloud coverage overnight and rain New Years Eve. While there might be a few stray morning showers, most of the rain is expected Saturday afternoon and evening, tapering off overnight. Precipitation amounts of .5 to 1.5 inches expected through the weekend.

Tonight: Increasing cloud coverage. Low’s in the upper 40′s.

New Years Eve: Mild but rainy. Highs in the upper 50′s. Low’s in the 40′s.

New Years Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the 40′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday: Late day showers. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and rain. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.