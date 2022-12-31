Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Mild but Wet End to the Year

Temperatures Above Average for Upcoming Week
Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A low pressure system will bring increased cloud coverage overnight and rain New Years Eve. While there might be a few stray morning showers, most of the rain is expected Saturday afternoon and evening, tapering off overnight. Precipitation amounts of .5 to 1.5 inches expected through the weekend.

Tonight: Increasing cloud coverage. Low’s in the upper 40′s.

New Years Eve: Mild but rainy. Highs in the upper 50′s. Low’s in the 40′s.

New Years Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the 40′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday: Late day showers. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and rain. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
ACAC
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
Adderall, used for ADHD
ADHD medications scarce, pharmacists improvise

Latest News

Milder with New Year’s Eve
Warmer Than Normal
Josh Fitzpatrick's New Year's Weekend Update
Rain Arrives Saturday
Rain Arrives Soon
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM Weather