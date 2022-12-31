Mild Weather Ahead for 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While we may end 2022 with rain, we start 2023 with almost spring like weather. Temperatures for the early portion of the week will be in the mid to upper 60′s with a few showers we’re tracking. The latter portion of the week dries, but also cools to more seasonable temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s.

Tonight: Rain ends late this evening. Midnight temps in the upper 40′s, lower 50′s.

New Years Day: Mild and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the 40′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Tuesday: Tracking showers late in the day. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain and a chance of thunder. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a drop in temperatures. Highs around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

