Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Mild Weather Ahead for 2023

Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While we may end 2022 with rain, we start 2023 with almost spring like weather. Temperatures for the early portion of the week will be in the mid to upper 60′s with a few showers we’re tracking. The latter portion of the week dries, but also cools to more seasonable temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s.

Tonight: Rain ends late this evening. Midnight temps in the upper 40′s, lower 50′s.

New Years Day: Mild and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the 40′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Tuesday: Tracking showers late in the day. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain and a chance of thunder. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a drop in temperatures. Highs around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
ACAC
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia

Latest News

Wet End to 2022, Dry and Mild Start to 2023
Wet Weather at Times Saturday
Wet End to 2022 and Dry Start to 2023
NBC29 Weather
NBC29 Weather 5PM
Station App graphic
Mild but Wet End to the Year