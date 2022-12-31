Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

ACPD: Police vehicle hit during traffic stop

Albemarle County Police Department vehicle (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department vehicle (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is facing multiple charges after police say he hit a patrol vehicle.

The Albemarle County Police Department announced Saturday, December 31, that 24-year-old Cristhian Lopez Gaviria was taken into custody earlier in the day. He is charged with felony hit and run, felony eluding, DUI, and refusal of a breath test.

According to the department, officers were called out to Old Lynchburg Road around 2 a.m. for a suspected DUI. Gaviria allegedly struck an ACPD patrol car and forced a second one off the road while trying to get away from police, then crashed a short distance later, and tried to run away on foot before being caught.

ACPD says both officers were unharmed, and Gavira was treated at the scene for minor injuries sustained when he crashed his vehicle.

Gavira is being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
ACAC
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket

Latest News

Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, became the 265th leader of the Roman Catholic Church...
Catholic Diocese of Richmond releases statement following death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
House fire on Barterbrook Rd.
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
The trail signs are at the heads of some of the trails in Scottsville.
New signs have been added on the Van Clief nature area trail heads
Albemarle County Board of Supervisors
Albemarle County Supervisors highlight priorities for 2023