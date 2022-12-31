ACPD: Police vehicle hit during traffic stop

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is facing multiple charges after police say he hit a patrol vehicle.

The Albemarle County Police Department announced Saturday, December 31, that 24-year-old Cristhian Lopez Gaviria was taken into custody earlier in the day. He is charged with felony hit and run, felony eluding, DUI, and refusal of a breath test.

According to the department, officers were called out to Old Lynchburg Road around 2 a.m. for a suspected DUI. Gaviria allegedly struck an ACPD patrol car and forced a second one off the road while trying to get away from police, then crashed a short distance later, and tried to run away on foot before being caught.

ACPD says both officers were unharmed, and Gavira was treated at the scene for minor injuries sustained when he crashed his vehicle.

Gavira is being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

