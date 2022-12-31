$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared.

Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet.

Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but they couldn’t find Holly.

“She never leaves my side, which is why I’m so heartbroken because I know that she’s probably looking for me, and I just hope that whoever has her is loving her like I do and might hopefully call us and let her come home,” Middleton said.

Middleton is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of Holly, no questions asked.

