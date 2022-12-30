UVA graduate workers frustrated by late payments from university

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is under heat on social media as many graduate student workers are seeing a delay in their paychecks.

“This has happened countless times. It’s more widespread this time, which I think is why we were able to you know, create more push around it and create the Twitter storm we did,” graduate worker Laura Ornèe said.

Ornèe says that she and at least 50 others by her count are missing their paychecks from UVA. Twitter is full of their complaints, which can be found here.

Crystalina Peterson is one of them.

“As a first year. This is my first semester here. This is the second time I’ve been paid late. This is the first time it’s been this long,” Peterson said.

“They’re [UVA] trying to portray it now as if it’s kind of like a one-off incident but it’s not. This has happened so many times before,” Ornèe said.

NBC29 reached out to UVA to hear its side of the story.

“The stipends typically appear in the accounts of graduate students by the first of each month. A shift in the processing date due to UVA’s winter break, which was expanded by two days this year, meant that some of the funds were not processed in time for students to receive them when expected. This impacted a minority of the number of graduate students at the University,” UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said.

“Even if it was one person or two people, it would be a huge issue, because pay is the most important thing. Like we need to pay our rent, we need to pay our bills. We live paycheck to paycheck; we can’t afford to wait with that stuff. We don’t have a financial cushion,” Ornèe said.

UVA says the checks, due on December 29th, should hit accounts by January 3rd.

