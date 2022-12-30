Advertise With Us
New signs have been added on the Van Cleef nature area trail heads

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New signs have been added to the trail heads at the Van Cleef nature area in Scottsville.

The trails have a number of access points that lead to the Scottsville Lake.

“One of the things that we found actually, we heard from both residents and visitors throughout COVID Is that people really liked an opportunity to get outside and to enjoy the trails, the lake and also nature,” Scottsville Vice Mayor Dan Gritsko said.

Scottsville town council is hopeful that people will find the parks more accessible now with the new trail markers.

