Milder with New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cool start, expect a mild Friday. Above average temperatures will remain with us through the holiday weekend into the first week of January.

Mostly sunny, nice and mid with highs in the low to mid 60s today. For the holiday weekend, Saturday - New Year’s Eve - a cold front approaching will bring us showers. So wet, however mild. Better chance of rain by afternoon and evening. New Year’s Eve midnight temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Showers will exit early Sunday morning, New Year’s Day, with clearing and highs in the low 60s.

A mild first week of the New Year and January, although more unsettled with more rain chances by the middle of the week.

Trending cooler late next week and the first full weekend of the New Year.

Friday: Mostly sunny then some clouds. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Dry evening with shower chance late. Lows in the 40s to 50 degrees.

Saturday: Rain developing, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 50s.

New Year’s Eve Night: Cloudy, showers. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Sunday - New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 40s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain at times, mild. Highs 60s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

