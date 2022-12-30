LEAP shares home heating advice ahead of next temperature drop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) has some advice ahead of more cold weather.

“One of the best ways to prepare for winter and heating your home is to make sure that your heating system is serviced twice a year, and making sure that if you have air filters that they’re changed as often as the manufacturers say.” LEAP Home Energy Analyst Anthony Malabad said.

Malabad suggests having carbon monoxide monitors on every level of the home, as carbon monoxide poisoning can be deadly.

“With propane or kerosene space heaters, if they’re not directly vented to the outside they can release harmful stuff into the air in the house,” Malabad said. “Folks with combustion appliances, like furnaces or boilers... something of that sort, we recommend having it checked to make sure there’s no gas leaks or carbon monoxide.”

