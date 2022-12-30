Delightfully Mild Friday. Rain Arrives for New Year’s Eve. Nice New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delightfully mild Friday and above average temperatures will remain with us through the holiday weekend into the first week of January. High pressure off the coast and a ridge in the jet stream will keep temperatures above average through next week. Mostly sunny, nice and mid with highs in the low 60s Friday. For this holiday weekend, Saturday - New Year’s Eve - a cold front approaching will bring us showers. So wet, but mild. Better chance of rain by afternoon and evening. New Year’s Eve midnight temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Showers to taper off early Sunday morning, New Year’s Day, with clearing and highs in the low 60s. A mild first week of the New Year and January, although more unsettled with more rain chances by the middle and end of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows low to mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers develop, mild. Highs mid 50s.

New Year’s Eve Night: Cloudy, showers. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Sunday - New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain at times, mild. Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Showers, cooler. Highs low to mid 50s.

