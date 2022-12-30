Advertise With Us
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water

Water drips from faucet.
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water.

The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.

W.E. Brown Service Plumbing Field Supervisor Cody Wheaton gave a few tips on saving water: “Normal, annual inspections that test your toilets every now and then, making sure that nothing’s running. There’s no water being used when you’re not checking for those dripping faucets, even though it seems like a little bit, but it can turn into a lot at the end of the month.”

Wheaton says following these steps can help you save on your utility bills. If you are interested in taking the “I’m for Water” pledge, you can find it here.

