You gotta love it !

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver mostly sunny skies and above normal conditions today. The pattern is expected to remain above normal through next week. However, an approaching cold front will bring periods of rain to the region Saturday. New Year’s Day will feature more sunshine and 60s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: around 60

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

