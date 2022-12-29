Advertise With Us
Wall to wall sunshine

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Looks like another day of above normal temperatures. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions. This above normal pattern is expected to remain in place the next several days. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring periods of rain to the region Saturday. Skies will clear New Year’s Day. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: around 60

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, High around 60...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

