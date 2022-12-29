Tickets for Virginia Lottery’s Millionaire Raffle sell out

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The final ticket for Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold at 9:23 a.m. Thursday.

Virginia Lottery says 625,000 tickets for the raffle went on sale on Nov. 1.

The winning ticket numbers will be announced at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 for these prizes:

Five $1 million winning tickets

Seven $100,000 winning tickets

1,000 winners of $500 each

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.