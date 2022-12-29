Piedmont Place unsure of when it will reopen after water main break

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Place in Crozet has been closed temporarily due to a water main break.

Jonathan Kauffmann is one of the owners of Crozet Creamery and the founder of Nest Realty. Both businesses saw damage from the break.

“On Christmas night, we received a message that there was water damage,” Kauffmann said. “On the main market floor there was a couple inches of water on the floor and there was still some dripping from the ceiling.”

Kauffmann says that the building is still being assessed, and that the water and power are still out.

“Small local businesses that all operate on Piedmont place, and you know, this is a lifeline for a lot of those folks, so there was definitely stress and sadness and uncertainty as of when the building would be back up and running,” Kauffmann said.

He says that the creamery lost more than 40 pounds of ice cream.

“There was a lot of water and drywall damage and I’m not quite sure their equipment, what happened their equipment, but everybody that operates a restaurant out of there most likely lost all of their all of their cold or refrigerated or frozen food. We lost all of our ice cream that we had in stock,” Kauffmann said.

Piedmont Place does not know when the businesses inside can reopen but will continue to post updates on social media.

