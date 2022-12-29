No. 13 Virginia starts slow, but cruises to 66-46 win over Albany

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 13 Virginia basketball got 20 points from Jayden Gardner and 16 from Armaan Franklin in beating Albany 66-46 Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia trailed by two with about five minutes left in the first half, but got back-to-back steals and scores from Kehei Clark which gave Virginia the momentum and propelled UVa to the win.

“You don’t just see that (everyday)” said coach Tony Bennett after the game. “Once a guy picks your pocket, you get peeled, I’m like no more, at least that’s what you’re thinking. He wanted to go for a third one but I’m like don’t you dare pick up another foul, but it was good, it got the crowd going and ignited our defense”.

Albany coach Dwayne Killings said about Clark’s two steals, “He makes two plays that really changed the complexion of the game. It gave them the momentum they needed and they never looked back.”

Virginia concludes its non-conference schedule with an overall record of 9-2. The ‘Hoos play at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Team Notes

• UVA (9-2, 1-1 ACC) improved to 6-1 at home

• UVA finished nonconference play with an 8-1 mark

• UVA outscored UAlbany 33-22 in the second half

• UVA started the second half on a 7-0 run to gain a 40-24 lead

• UVA led 33-24 at halftime

• UAlbany went on an 8-0 run to gain an early 19-15 lead

• UVA forced two shot clock violations

• UVA won the rebound battle 38-30

• UVA is 109-2, including a 3-0 mark in 2022-23, when limiting foes to fewer then 50 points during the Tony Bennett era

• Bennett-coached teams are 134-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points (25-1 in three years at Washington State)

Bennett Wins Watch

• Tony Bennett (325-119, 14 seasons) needs two wins to pass Terry Holland (326-173, 16 seasons) as the all-time winningest coach at UVA

• Bennett (394-152) needs six wins to reach 400 career wins

Series Notes

• Virginia is 2-0 all-time vs. UAlbany (1-0 at JPJ)

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Armaan Franklin (20), Jayden Gardner (16)

• Franklin recorded his sixth 20-point game at UVA (3rd in 2022-23 and 9th career)

• Kihei Clark (10 assists) passed Jeff Jones (598 assists from 1979-82) for second on UVA’s all-time assists list with 600

• Clark (4,605 minutes) passed Georgia Tech’s Mark Price (4,604 from 1983-86) for 10th on the ACC’s Career Minutes Played list

• Clark played in his school record 139th game

• Franklin reached double figures for the 40th time

• Gardner reached double figures for the 109th time

• Gardner and Franklin combined for 20 of UVA’s 33 points in the first half

• Franklin had a career-high two blocked shots

• Ben Vander Plas and Isaac McKneely made their first career starts at UVA

• Reece Beekman missed his first career game due to injury

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.