CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder December Days ahead for the late week. Daytime highs and overnight lows will continue to come up. High pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast and the jet stream farther to our north, will make for a nice warming trend the rest of the week and into the New Year. Dry conditions through Friday. This weekend, Saturday - New Year’s Eve - a cold front approaching will bring us showers. So wet, but mild. Better chance of rain by afternoon and evening. New Year’s Eve midnight temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Showers to taper off early Sunday morning, New Year’s Day, with clearing and highs in the low 60s. A mild first week of the New Year and January, although more unsettled with more rain chances by the middle and end of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows 25-30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers develop, mild. Highs mid 50s.

New Year’s Eve Night: Showers. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Sunday - New Year’s Day: Early showers, clearing, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs around 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows around 50.

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain at times, mild. Highs low 60s.

