Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

James Monroe’s Highland closing for renovations

James Monroe's Highland closing for renovations
James Monroe's Highland closing for renovations(WVIR)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - President James Monroe’s Highland in Albemarle County will be temporarily closing to the public January 1, 2023. It is set to reopen January 20.

During that time, staff will be doing work to prepare for new exhibits opening later next year.

“So, they won’t be opened at the end of this closure period, but at the end of the period we’ll run a 10-day special for visitors - that’s $10 and for all visitors - and people can come, and the special conversation will be about the plans for the upcoming changes,” Executive Director Sara Bon-Harper said.

Upcoming changes include a self-guided experience of the guest house and a new set of exhibitions in the additional site spaces.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
Adderall, used for ADHD
ADHD medications scarce, pharmacists improvise

Latest News

Hospice of the Piedmont (FILE)
Hospice of the Piedmont welcoming community into new support groups
Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds in his office.
2023 could bring long-term mental health solutions to Virginia
Piedmont Place
Piedmont Place unsure of when it will reopen after water main break
Come As You Are Cville (File)
Homeless Anonymous group launching in Charlottesville