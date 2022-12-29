James Monroe’s Highland closing for renovations

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - President James Monroe’s Highland in Albemarle County will be temporarily closing to the public January 1, 2023. It is set to reopen January 20.

During that time, staff will be doing work to prepare for new exhibits opening later next year.

“So, they won’t be opened at the end of this closure period, but at the end of the period we’ll run a 10-day special for visitors - that’s $10 and for all visitors - and people can come, and the special conversation will be about the plans for the upcoming changes,” Executive Director Sara Bon-Harper said.

Upcoming changes include a self-guided experience of the guest house and a new set of exhibitions in the additional site spaces.

