Hospice of the Piedmont welcoming community into new support groups

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hospice of the Piedmont has some new support groups starting in the new year.

One group has a focus on helping women who have lost spouse. The group offers both an in-person and online option for women to meet with others who can share what they are experiencing.

The groups are free to join and open to anybody in the community.

“It just provides a safe space to be with others who really understand it, even though it’s a little bit, everybody’s a little bit different, what you’re going through and to be able to talk about experiences, feelings, and to just get that grief outside of their body and share it with people who understand,” Grief Counselor Kris Shafer said.

The group meets on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:45 p.m., and there is a drop-in group on Mondays at 4:30 p.m.

More information on joining is available through the Hospice of the Piedmont website.

