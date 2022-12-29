Homeless Anonymous group launching in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new program hopes to help people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville.

Come As You Are Cville, a nonprofit group, plans to launch its Homeless Anonymous initiative in February 2023.

“It’s a year-long program,” CAYA Founder Tristan Kabesa said. “We [will] have individuals that are currently experiencing homelessness sitting in a room with individuals who have overcome the struggles and the hurdles of homelessness just to give them a safe space to be able to discuss.”

Nahom Tesfaye, who is also with CAYA, says the group will not only involve fellowship, but also a chance to find access to food, housing, and other needed benefits.

“If we have those resources, we should expand them to people who are not in the same position as us,” Tesfaye said.

Kabesa says this program is the first of its kind in Charlottesville.

“It’s something that we believe will be a great addition to what we have here in Charlottesville and our area for the homeless population,” the founder said.

