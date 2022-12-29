Fire engulfs building near Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fire that left a building leveled.

The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and eventually the fire was put out.

Quick’s Mill Road was temporarily closed, and fire trucks could be seen going up and down the road.

Jerry Pomphrey, the former owner of the building, said it was the site of Pleasant View Repair Shop.

WHSV reached out to the Augusta County Fire Rescue Administrator, but we have not received a response at the time of writing this.

It’s unknown if anyone was hurt, or what was in the building at the time, and we will provide updates to this article when we receive them.

