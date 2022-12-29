Advertise With Us
Expert offers financial planning advice going into 2023

(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, many people are making resolutions about spending and investing.

If saving or investing money is your game, we are coming off a very unstable year.

Financial Advisor Alex Urpí with Emergent Financial Services says that the best method to save and see the money you spend is through careful budgeting.

“Depending on what you buy, you may be seeing a different inflation rate, and it’s helpful to have an idea of, ‘Okay, this is where I’m spending most of my budget, do I need to make any changes? Do I need to buy groceries more and eat out less? Do I need to make an adjustment?’” Urpí said.

Another piece of advice is to split your budget into needs and wants and to make it as simple as possible.

