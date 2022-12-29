Advertise With Us
City Councilor Brian Pinkston shares his priorities for 2023

Charlottesville City Councilor Brian Pinkston
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is gearing up for 2023.

City Councilor Brian Pinkston says he has three top priorities, the first of which is filling open positions.

“The biggest thing for me is to continue to focus on getting your organization of the city itself fully staffed up,” he said.

Pinkston says these jobs include more project managers and positions in the climate group.

“I think the climate plan that we’ve put together has a solid plan, and I’m looking forward to seeing that begin to take shape and actually see some results. So that’s near the top of my list. Getting a permanent City Manager is also near the top of my list,” Pinkston said.

Pinkston joined Charlottesville City Council halfway through the budget season last year. This year, he says he is ready to play a bigger role.

“I have a little more of a sense of what’s going on, and I just want us to see is, you know, come up with a strong budget. I’d like us to have a strong CIP with some really robust list of projects that we’re actually getting done. Everything from housing to sidewalks,” he said.

