UVA Health doctor offers guidance for reading at-home COVID-19 test results

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you find yourself taking an at-home COVID-19 test, it’s important that you know how to read the results.

Faint lines and negative results can be confusing.

Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health has some tips: “First thing with the at-home COVID test is you want to make sure that the test is working properly, and that’s the first line that shows up. So, every test should have at least one line that shows up, and then the second is if the test is positive. You’ll see an indicator for that second line and that line could be faint, or it could be very bright. But if you see it that’s a positive test,” the doctor said.

Dr. Bell says if your COVID-19 test comes back negative, but you’re still feeling sick, then it’s important that you stay home.

