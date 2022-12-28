Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a frosty start to the day, mother nature will turn up the heat. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. A southerly wind will warm conditions into the 50s and 60s the next few days. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring rain to the region Saturday. Conditions are expected to improve by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

