Travel experts offer advice for those stuck at the airport

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morgan Dean with AAA says that if you find yourself stuck at an airport due to a canceled flight, you should make sure to keep track of all your expenses.

“I know that Southwest has told passengers and in some tweets I’ve seen and other reports out there to hold on to their receipts. I don’t know that that’s a guarantee that they’re paying for everything, but if you are one of those affected travelers, I would hold on to receipts for everything that you’re paying for right now,” Dean said.

Peace Frogs, a Charlottesville travel agency, says that downloading your airline’s app can also come in handy.

“Making sure that you have the app downloaded to your phone and that you’re available to the airline for the schedule changes that happen in the middle of the night or really early in the morning and you don’t just show up at the airport blindsided, that can allow you a jump on getting on a different flight,” Peace Frogs Owner Julie Arbelaez said.

It is also important to provide as much information as you can on a luggage tag in case your luggage gets lost.

“Not only your name and phone number, but a personal address and email address. The more information you can provide, the better,” Arbelaez said.

Dean says to consider all of your options if it looks like you’ll be stuck at the airport for a while, including getting a rental car if possible.

