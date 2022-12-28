Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Sunny and pleasant

December thaw continues
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures for the rest of the day. Thanks to a southerly wind, conditions tonight will not be as cold across the region. High pressure will deliver plenty of sunshine and 60s by the end of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring periods of rain to the area Saturday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will be on tap New Year’s Day. Have a great ad safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & not as cold, Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
ACAC
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Turning up the heat
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 5 PM
NBC29 Weather 5 PM