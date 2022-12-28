Sunny and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures for the rest of the day. Thanks to a southerly wind, conditions tonight will not be as cold across the region. High pressure will deliver plenty of sunshine and 60s by the end of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring periods of rain to the area Saturday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will be on tap New Year’s Day. Have a great ad safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & not as cold, Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

