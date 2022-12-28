Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Pope asks for special prayers for ‘very sick’ Benedict XVI

FILE - This Dec. 8, 2015, file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sitting in St. Peter's...
FILE - This Dec. 8, 2015, file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sitting in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony marking the start of the Holy Year.(Source: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis on Wednesday said his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, is “very sick,” and he asked the faithful to pray for the retired pontiff so God will comfort him “to the very end.”

Francis didn’t elaborate on the condition of Benedict, who resigned as pontiff in February 2013, the first pope to retire in 600 years.

Benedict, 95, lives in a convent on Vatican grounds. He has become increasingly frail in recent years as he dedicates his post-papacy life to prayer and meditation.

“I’d like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Emeritus Pope Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the church,’’ Francis said in remarks near the end of an hour-long audience. “I remind you that he is very sick,” Francis said.

“Let’s ask the Lord to comfort him and sustain him in this testimony of love to the church to the very end,’’ Francis said.

It wasn’t clear if Francis was speaking about Benedict’s health in general or if his predecessor had some illness.

A Vatican spokesperson, queried about Benedict’s condition, said the press office was seeking details.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
ACAC
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia

Latest News

The CEO of Southwest apologized for the travel mess, as the Transportation Department vows to...
Thousands more flights canceled as travel mess worsens
Zach Didier, 17, died after taking a deadly fentanyl pill just after Christmas 2020. His...
Parents warn others after 17-year-old son’s fentanyl death
New CDC data indicate the most common place for teens to overdose is at home, and experts say...
Warning others about fentanyl becomes parents' life mission after son's death
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard