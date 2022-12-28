Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators in Nelson County are looking for two people they believe were in a car found in the Rockfish River.

Virginia State Police say they have already recovered three bodies, including two boys ages 11 and 17 found on the shore.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department says it was alerted of a fatal accident along the river Tuesday, December 27.

“When they arrived on scene, they called for Virginia State Police to assist them. The vehicle was fully submerged in the water,” Sargent Jason Cappo said Wednesday.

VSP says the people in the car tried to drive across the road near Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow and were swept away in the current.

Investigators say they’re not sure how long the vehicle was in the water. It happened on private property, and it’s possible no one noticed it earlier because the area is so remote.

Sgt. Cappo says VSP and county investigators also found a 30-year-old man dead in the car as well. Then, began a land search.

VSP says none of the victims are related. The bodies have been transported to Richmond for autopsy and identification, an ongoing process.

“It’s believed, based on our investigation, that there are still two individuals that are missing that were in the vehicle at the time that it had gone into the water,” Cappo said.

Aviation teams are searching from above, and a sonar system in the water is searching below as of December 28.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Wildlife Resources are also involved in the investigation.

