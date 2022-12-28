Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Piedmont Place temporary closed due to burst pipes

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Several small businesses that call one Crozet building home don’t know when they will be able to re-open after a water main break flooded Piedmont Place.

Smoked Kitchen and Tap, Morsel Compass, Blue Ridge Bottle Shop, and Crozet Creamery are some of the businesses affected by the flooding. The power and water have been shut off, and none of the businesses have been able to open since the break.

Mike Lynn is the director of operations with the Albemarle County Service Authority. He says that typically only one person is on call, but with frigid temperatures over the holiday weekend, it had three people.

“They had an issue and some interior piping. I’m not sure if it was plumbing lines or sprinkler lines had burst, frozen burst, and it created a water flow. And before anybody could respond the damage had already been started,” Lynn said.

Many businesses have posted on social media saying that they do not yet have a timeline for reopening.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
Adderall, used for ADHD
ADHD medications scarce, pharmacists improvise

Latest News

Searching the Rockfish River
Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.
Allen & Allen’s Sober Ride Home program offers people a safe ride on New Year’s Eve
At-home Covid test
UVA Health doctor offers guidance for reading at-home COVID-19 test results
Travel experts offer advice for those stuck at the airport