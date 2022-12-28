Piedmont Place temporary closed due to burst pipes

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Several small businesses that call one Crozet building home don’t know when they will be able to re-open after a water main break flooded Piedmont Place.

Smoked Kitchen and Tap, Morsel Compass, Blue Ridge Bottle Shop, and Crozet Creamery are some of the businesses affected by the flooding. The power and water have been shut off, and none of the businesses have been able to open since the break.

Mike Lynn is the director of operations with the Albemarle County Service Authority. He says that typically only one person is on call, but with frigid temperatures over the holiday weekend, it had three people.

“They had an issue and some interior piping. I’m not sure if it was plumbing lines or sprinkler lines had burst, frozen burst, and it created a water flow. And before anybody could respond the damage had already been started,” Lynn said.

Many businesses have posted on social media saying that they do not yet have a timeline for reopening.

