Law enforcement honors Lonnie Tuthill with police escort

Escort by police all over central Virginia
Escort by police all over central Virginia(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Law enforcement officers from all over central Virginia came together early Wednesday, December 28, to honor Lonnie Tuthill.

A police escort traveled from Charlottesville to Hill & Wood Funeral Home in Ruckersville. Fire trucks and civilians could also be seen offering support for the fallen officer as the procession made its way up Route 29.

“It was grateful to see that because he’s very respected man, and he was our hero and many ways,” Jey Shifflett said. “Just anybody out there that sees it put their prayers out for the family.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations for the Tuthill family.

