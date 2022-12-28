How to handle grief during the holidays.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season can be a tough time for those spending it without their loved ones.

According to the Hospice of the Piedmont, people who struggle with seasonal depression often have a hard time right now.

“I think grief can oftentimes make us feel like we’re isolated or alone, and what I’ve learned in this job at Hospice of the Piedmont is grief is something that so many of us have experienced. There’s an opportunity to find community in our grief,” Hospice of the Piedmont Communications Manager Jeremy Jones said.

It can be especially hard to celebrate after a loved one’s passing.

“There are times where we have so many memories and often memories associated with loved ones, who we love, who we lose, because for a lot of us, we don’t see those loved ones every day of our life, we may only see them at a holiday, and so that’s why these first holidays can be particularly tough,” Jones said.

Jordan Phillips is the grief and healing manager at Hospice of the Piedmont. Her advice is to find support.

“I think whether that’s natural supports, and what I mean by that is family, friends, community, those kind of supports are super important,” Phillips said.

She says to know your limits and boundaries.

“I do think that kind of giving yourself grace that you don’t have to do the holidays, like you’ve always done it before. I think we use the word dosing a lot in grief work, that you can dose things out,” Phillips said.

