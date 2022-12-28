Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(MGN)
By NBC29
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville man is accused of murdering a Charlottesville woman.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, December 28, that its deputies were called out to Gates Drive around 5 p.m. yesterday for a report of a person being shot.

Deputies reportedly found 48-year-old Deborah Griffin laying outside. A deputy performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Griffin was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says 79-year-old James Irvin Geer was detained inside a home. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Geer is being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200 and speak with Investigator Lasco.

The sheriff’s office says no further information will be provided at this time.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
ACAC
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia

Latest News

items from Ourobio's lab
Charlottesville start-up earns grant from EPA
Tinsel and ornaments need to be taken off before donating to the county's five participating...
Augusta County office recycling Christmas trees until Jan. 14
Holiday Classic basketball tournament tips off
Va police
Two found dead in submerged car