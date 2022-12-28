Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville man is accused of murdering a Charlottesville woman.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, December 28, that its deputies were called out to Gates Drive around 5 p.m. yesterday for a report of a person being shot.

Deputies reportedly found 48-year-old Deborah Griffin laying outside. A deputy performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Griffin was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says 79-year-old James Irvin Geer was detained inside a home. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Geer is being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200 and speak with Investigator Lasco.

The sheriff’s office says no further information will be provided at this time.

