Delegate Bell says mental health care funding will be split into 3 categories

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - $230 million is being invested in Virginia’s mental health care system. Virginia Delegate Rob Bell says that the funding can be split into three categories: prevention, crisis care, and recovery.

“The goal in the long run would be to reduce the need for crisis care, have better prevention, and better recovery,” Bell said.

Out of the three categories, Bell says that crisis care needs the most attention.

“The crisis moment is when someone needs a bed, and right now we have had real issues with that. We’ve had people waiting for beds, they’re in the emergency room, they can’t, they’re not able to get the bed,” Bell said.

Year one of the “Right Help, Right Now” funding plan includes $58 million to increase the number of crisis receiving centers and stabilization units.

“When someone is in crisis, we don’t have time to worry about the bigger picture, we need to make sure they’re kept safe, and then get them the crisis care they need,” Bell said. “Saying that we need more capacity is ultimately proven to be the issue. There’s only so many ways we can try to find a solution for the problem that doesn’t involve additional capacity. $230 million will allow for that.”

Bell says that he’s been working on this plan for 15 years.

“In a perfect world over time, there’d be less and less need for crisis care resources to then be redirected from state hospital beds to the community so that people could receive the care ahead of time. That’s been a goal for a long time, and we’re hopeful we can get there,” Bell said.

