CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - December Thaw developing this week, for the last days of the year. Still cold morning temperatures, but those will come up as well. Daytime highs will climb above average starting Wednesday and continue into the New Year. High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic will continue to push offshore and with the jet stream retreating farther north, will make for a nice warming trend the rest of the week and into the New Year. Dry conditions through Friday. This weekend, Saturday - New Year’s Eve - a front approaching will bring us showers. So wet, but mild. Showers to taper early Sunday morning, New Year’s Day, with clearing and highs either side of 60. So, a mild start for the early days of 2023.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows upper 10s to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers develop, mild. Highs mid 50s.

New Year’s Eve Night: Showers. Lows mid 40s.

Sunday - New Year’s Day: Early showers, clearing, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs around 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, mild. Highs upper 50s.

