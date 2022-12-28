Charlottesville Councilor Michael Payne pushes to add Westhaven renovation to budget

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s largest public housing site, Westhaven, is expected to be renovated in the next few years, but it isn’t in the Capital Improvement Program’s budget.

City Councilor Michael Payne says Charlottesville needs to add money now to make sure the renovations happen.

“I think it’s going to be a major and critical discussion point this budget cycle to ensure that we’re actually able to fund that and support the work that is beginning to renovate and improve that site,” Payne said.

Renovations are not expected to happen for another five years.

“We don’t need an allocation for this fiscal year, but we don’t have any allocations for fiscal year 27, 28, or 29 for this specific project, and that’s what I think needs to change,” Payne said. “It’s just such a large project, you know, you got to plan several years in advance.”

Charlottesville has set aside funding for Crescent Halls and South First Street neighborhoods. Payne wants to make sure Westhaven gets the same.

“It’s a promise that the city has made, and we need to fulfill that promise, and I believe other councilors will be on board, but we just need to this budget cycle make it one of our top priorities and ensure that it actually makes it into the budget,” he said.

