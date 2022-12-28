BRHD ending community based COVID-19 vaccine efforts in the new year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Free COVID-19 vaccinations from the Blue Ridge Health District are going to be a lot more limited in 2023.

In prior years, congressional funding helped widespread vaccine efforts take place in the health district. As more and more people have received their shots, funding was not renewed for 2023. That now means no more community vaccination events, and you won’t be able to roll up your sleeve any day at the health department.

“We really go from vaccinating about roughly 300 to 450 people a week to none,” Jen Fleisher said. “We’ve been out in the communities. We’ve been using our mobile unit to do COVID vaccinations, we’ve been hosting vaccine clinics every day at our health departments.”

Fleisher is the vaccine coordinator for the BRHD, a role that will no longer exist in 2023. She says her energy will shift to another area.

“Friday [December 30] will be our last health department regular clinic. And so, from the health department perspective, the folks in the district will be able to get shots at very limited immunization clinics,” she said.

Fleisher says all health departments leaned on congressional funding from 2021 through 2022.

There are three clinics scheduled for January - 12th, 20th, and 24th - all at BRHD’s Charlottesville location on Rose Hill Drive.

“You live further out in Greene, or Louisa, Fluvanna, it’s a lot harder to access, and we can’t be that supplemental source,” Fleischer said.

You’ll still be able to make appointments at pharmacies and doctor’s office.

“We’d expect COVID to eventually be a paid for vaccine,” Fleischer said. “We anticipate that will happen in early summer, late spring.”

Fleisher says BRHD will still support vaccine fulfillment supply and management to providers. She’s encouraging as many providers as possible to get vaccine from them, since quantities can be a lot lower now.

Thursday, Dec. 29, there will be COVID-19 shots at the Nelson County Health Department from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4038 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington. Appointments are preferred, though walk-ins are available.

Friday, Dec. 30, there will be vaccines available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department at 1138 Rose Hill Drive.

