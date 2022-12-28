Allen & Allen’s Sober Ride Home program offers people a safe ride on New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Law Firm of Allen & Allen is providing a safe ride home for those who will be drinking New Year’s Eve.

The law firm is distributing $25 gift cards for Uber rides to a number of restaurants in central Virginia, including Charlottesville’s Dairy Market.

“The idea that those establishments are sort of going to be best suited to direct those gift cards to the people who most need a safe ride home,” Attorney David Irvine said.

Allen & Allen says it hopes the program will help prevent people from getting hurt.

