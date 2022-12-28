Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Allen & Allen’s Sober Ride Home program offers people a safe ride on New Year’s Eve

(uber)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Law Firm of Allen & Allen is providing a safe ride home for those who will be drinking New Year’s Eve.

The law firm is distributing $25 gift cards for Uber rides to a number of restaurants in central Virginia, including Charlottesville’s Dairy Market.

“The idea that those establishments are sort of going to be best suited to direct those gift cards to the people who most need a safe ride home,” Attorney David Irvine said.

Allen & Allen says it hopes the program will help prevent people from getting hurt.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
Adderall, used for ADHD
ADHD medications scarce, pharmacists improvise

Latest News

Searching the Rockfish River
Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.
Piedmont Place
Piedmont Place temporary closed due to burst pipes
At-home Covid test
UVA Health doctor offers guidance for reading at-home COVID-19 test results
Travel experts offer advice for those stuck at the airport