Two found dead in submerged car

Va police
Va police(wvir)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27.

According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.

The VSP says that there are two confirmed fatalities, and the investigation is ongoing.

