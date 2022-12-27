Sunny and pleasantly chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see plenty of sunshine and chilly temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Expect clear skies and cold conditions tonight. A southerly wind will warm temperatures into the 50s the next couple of day. 60s can be expected by the end of the week. You’ll need the umbrella for New Year’s Eve. Periods of rain will be on tap Saturday. However, sunshine will return on New Year’s Day. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, High: low 40s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 40s

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.