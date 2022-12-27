Advertise With Us
NAACP: Phonics-based learning can close reading gaps between African American and white students

By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Fairfax County NAACP says there is a noticeable gap in reading pass rates between African American and white students.

The organization says research suggests a certain reading style has the most immediate and profound impact on closing this achievement gap.

Doctor Sujatha Hampton is with Fairfax County’s Education Committee.

“When I became a teacher, we were doing something called whole language, which was a system where you were just sort of exposing children to good literature and expecting that they were going to learn to read,” Dr. Hampton said.

She says teachers swayed away from phonics-based teaching because it lacked excitement.

“They thought, ‘OK, the problem is the reason kids are not so excited about reading is because we’re teaching them in this explicit way.’ That’s boring. And so instead, we’re going to expose them to really rich literature, and by exposing them to really rich literature they’re going to learn how to read,” Dr. Hampton said. “Of course, if you’re an overcrowded school, if you don’t have access to really rich literature recall, if you have under-education in your home, if your community is not particularly well educated, you will be far more likely to fall into that. That gap that you will not have learned how to read.”

Dr. Hampton says going back to the basics with phonics will help.

“It’s that combination of those letters, it’s making a word. Those kids are much more likely to just absorb that and learn how to read,” she said.

