More primary healthcare is needed due to long COVID symptoms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people who’ve had COVID-19 have experienced symptoms, but some are still be affected by the virus months later.

Longterm COVID is when a person has symptoms that persist longer than three months. This can include coughing, loss of taste or smell, or neurological issues like hands twitching, insomnia, and memory loss.

Doctor Alexandra Kadl is the director of UVA Health’s Post-COVID Clinic. She says 10%-to-30% of COVID-19 patients experience long-term symptoms, which could mean roughly 500,000 just in Virginia.

“I think the biggest thing is access to care is currently a problem, and there are a lot of primary care office, family petitioners, that are unfamiliar with long COVID,” Dr. Kadl said.

She says some clinics have a six-month waiting list for appointments.

“A lot of people don’t go to a physician, because they’re afraid that they told like, ‘Well, you’re crazy.’ That’s not real. They’re real symptoms, so we want to make sure that people understand that, and then physicians and providers understand that we really have to be careful in how to approach those patients,” Dr. Kadl said.

Mental health resources for these patients are also needed.

“We were short on mental health providers, both for adults and children, before COVID. To my way of thinking, COVID has touched all of us, including me, but it’s touch nobody more than young people and seniors,” U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said.

Sen. Kaine has filed the Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Act to help address this issue.

Doctor Kadl says the best way to avoid long COVID symptoms is to get vaccinations, as well as take preventative measures like wearing a mask.

