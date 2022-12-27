Holiday Classic basketball tournament tips off

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Daily Progress Holiday Classic basketball tournament tipped off on Tuesday. Here are some of the scores:

BOYS

Western Albemarle 64, Stafford 55

Albemarle 60, William Flemming 47

Riverside 73, Charlottesville 68 F/OT

GIRLS

Charlottesville 50, Mills Godwin 42

William Monroe 57, Monticello 26

Covenant 59, Albemarle 43

Western Albemarle 52, Matthews 6

