Holiday Classic basketball tournament tips off

Holiday Classic
Holiday Classic(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Daily Progress Holiday Classic basketball tournament tipped off on Tuesday. Here are some of the scores:

BOYS

Western Albemarle 64, Stafford 55

Albemarle 60, William Flemming 47

Riverside 73, Charlottesville 68 F/OT

GIRLS

Charlottesville 50, Mills Godwin 42

William Monroe 57, Monticello 26

Covenant 59, Albemarle 43

Western Albemarle 52, Matthews 6

