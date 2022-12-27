Fallout from frozen pipes keeping CFD busy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says it was a busy holiday weekend dealing with the fallout from frozen pipes.

This continued into Tuesday, December 27 when CFD responded to a call for pipes pouring water all over Culbreth Garage on UVA Grounds.

“Most of the problems came from unheated areas of either a home or a building where the pipes were allowed to freeze,” CFD Fire Marshall Joe Phillips said.

CFD says turning down the heat to save money when you go on a trip could end up costing you big time during a cold snap, especially like the one we just experienced throughout Virginia, as well as much of the country.

“A lot of the problems that we had were the buildings were empty for the holidays, and so they would turn the heat way down or off before they would leave for multiple days and that would allow the temperatures in the building to go below freezing and freeze the pipes,” Phillips said.

Wintergreen Fire and Rescue says it also saw a lot of damage from frozen pipes, resulting in at least $150,000 in damages at one call.

“We’ve had roughly a half a dozen serious incidents with burst pipes over the last couple of days,” WFR Chief Curtis Sheets said.

While it isn’t something that happens every winter, Chief Sheets says he is used to it.

“Anytime you get cold snaps that are as cold as we just gone through, this stuff’s going to happen,” he said.

The chief expects to see more in the near future.

“Frequently what happens is the pipes will freeze solid, and then once we heat up, like we’ve got a couple of days coming up with temps up around upper 50s, that will be when we truly discover the amount of damage that was done when the temps were at zero,” Sheets said.

There are a few things you can do to try and avoid expensive damage: “Everyone in your house should know how to turn the domestic water off - where your water valve shut off is - so that as soon as you see a water leak in your house you can run down and you can turn the water off to your home,” Phillips said.

Other tips include installing a flood alarm, leaving a faucet to slow drip, or keeping the air warm in your home.

The Charlottesville Fire Department says it is important to keep an eye out for any leaks over the next few days as pipes begin to thaw.

