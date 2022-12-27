Cold start, chilly finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning cloudiness will clear as we go through the day. Becoming partly sunny and chilly today. As high pressure drifts east, a southwesterly wind will be the source of an impressive warm-up. 50s and 60s will be on tap for the mid and late week. Meanwhile, we are tracking our next storm. Rain will advance across the region New Years Eve day and night. Skies are expected to clear by New Years Day. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 40s

New Year Day: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.