CASPCA provides tips on caring for dogs found outside in the cold

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - No one should be left out in the cold, including your dog.

The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA says there are things you can do to help if you see a dog outside this winter without proper shelter.

“If you see a dog out in the cold and they’ve been out for a while, don’t hesitate to call Animal Control, or even just knock on the door and see if they’ll let the dog in,” CASPCA Assistant Director of Operations Savana Hutchinson said Tuesday, December 27.

Hutchinson says the best thing you can do is bring the dog indoors. If that isn’t an option, there are still ways to help.

“Provide any installation you can. The dog igloos, they do help a little bit, but they only help if you provide warmth and insulation in those,” she said. “Provide bedding hay and straw, those are always good. Biggest thing is a wind barrier: If they have to be outside and just anything to keep them from the elements.”

Hutchinson says it is important to act quickly if you find a dog out in the cold.

“Don’t warm them up too quickly. Don’t force anything on them. Wrap them in a blanket, and just get them to a vet as soon as you can,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

