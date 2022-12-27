Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Augusta County office recycling Christmas trees until Jan. 14

Tinsel and ornaments need to be taken off before donating to the county's five participating...
Tinsel and ornaments need to be taken off before donating to the county's five participating convenience centers.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As you take down Christmas decorations, Augusta County wants to remind you that the tree is recyclable.

Tinsel and ornaments need to be taken off before donating to the county’s five participating convenience centers (Churchville, Verona, Crimora, Sherando, and Mt. Sidney).

Augusta County works with agencies all over to help repurpose as habitats for fish and wildlife, or similar organizations like the National Parks Service. No matter the need — the trees will have a new purpose, once recycled.

“We mulch any of the excess trees later, if no one needs them. It’s a group effort to see who needs them as habitat. If no one needs it, we can use them as mulch which is great for any of our parks, here at the government center itself,” Augusta County Recycling Coordinator Morgan Shrewbursy said.

If you miss the donation window, Augusta Regional Landfill will accept trees anytime during normal operating hours for mulch.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
ACAC
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia

Latest News

items from Ourobio's lab
Charlottesville start-up earns grant from EPA
Holiday Classic
Holiday Classic basketball tournament tips off
Va police
Two found dead in submerged car
(STOCK)
NAACP: Phonics-based learning can close reading gaps between African American and white students